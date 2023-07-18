Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .914 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on July 18 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .317 with 29 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks.

Duran has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.1% of his games this year, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 32.9% of his games this year (24 of 73), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .357 AVG .281 .420 OBP .319 .600 SLG .438 20 XBH 16 3 HR 2 21 RBI 12 28/13 K/BB 41/6 10 SB 7

Athletics Pitching Rankings