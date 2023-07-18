The Boston Red Sox, including Jorge Alfaro (batting .192 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Cubs.

Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jorge Alfaro At The Plate

  • Alfaro is batting .175 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • In five of 14 games this season (35.7%), Alfaro has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Alfaro has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 8
.000 AVG .172
.400 OBP .200
.000 SLG .345
0 XBH 3
0 HR 1
0 RBI 4
0/2 K/BB 11/0
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 6.07 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Friday, July 7 -- the righty tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.34, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .272 batting average against him.
