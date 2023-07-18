Red Sox vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 18
Tuesday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (51-44) against the Oakland Athletics (25-71) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:40 PM on July 18.
The Athletics will hand the ball to Luis Medina (2-7, 0.00), while the Red Sox's starting pitcher for this game is yet to be determined.
Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Red Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 7, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Red Sox covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- The Red Sox have won 22, or 56.4%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Boston has a record of 3-2 when favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.
- Boston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 481.
- The Red Sox have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 9
|Athletics
|W 4-3
|Tayler Scott vs JP Sears
|July 14
|@ Cubs
|W 8-3
|Brayan Bello vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 15
|@ Cubs
|L 10-4
|James Paxton vs Marcus Stroman
|July 16
|@ Cubs
|W 11-5
|Kutter Crawford vs Justin Steele
|July 17
|@ Athletics
|W 7-0
|Brennan Bernardino vs Paul Blackburn
|July 18
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Luis Medina
|July 19
|@ Athletics
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Ken Waldichuk
|July 21
|Mets
|-
|James Paxton vs Kodai Senga
|July 22
|Mets
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Max Scherzer
|July 23
|Mets
|-
|TBA vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 25
|Braves
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Charlie Morton
