Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox head into the second of a three-game series against Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 19th in MLB play with 104 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston's .435 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox rank third in the majors with a .265 batting average.

Boston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (481 total, 5.1 per game).

The Red Sox's .333 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox's 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in the majors.

Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston's 4.33 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.295).

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Athletics W 4-3 Home Tayler Scott JP Sears 7/14/2023 Cubs W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Kyle Hendricks 7/15/2023 Cubs L 10-4 Away James Paxton Marcus Stroman 7/16/2023 Cubs W 11-5 Away Kutter Crawford Justin Steele 7/17/2023 Athletics W 7-0 Away Brennan Bernardino Paul Blackburn 7/18/2023 Athletics - Away - Luis Medina 7/19/2023 Athletics - Away Brayan Bello Ken Waldichuk 7/21/2023 Mets - Home James Paxton Kodai Senga 7/22/2023 Mets - Home Kutter Crawford Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets - Home - Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Charlie Morton

