Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Athletics on July 18, 2023
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Player props are listed for Rafael Devers and Brent Rooker, among others, when the Boston Red Sox visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 22 doubles, 23 home runs, 32 walks and 73 RBI (90 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He has a .259/.327/.520 slash line on the season.
- Devers will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 14
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|9
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has recorded 101 hits with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .290/.360/.474 so far this season.
- Turner takes a 13-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is batting .405 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and 12 RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Jul. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 16
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has 65 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 33 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .241/.335/.470 on the year.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 9
|3-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
