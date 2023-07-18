On Tuesday, Rob Refsnyder (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder is batting .272 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 23 walks.

In 47.2% of his 53 games this season, Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 53 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Refsnyder has driven home a run in 16 games this year (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games.

He has scored in 16 games this season (30.2%), including three multi-run games (5.7%).

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 24 .290 AVG .254 .395 OBP .398 .362 SLG .343 4 XBH 4 0 HR 1 11 RBI 12 19/9 K/BB 17/14 2 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings