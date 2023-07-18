Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Triston Casas (hitting .290 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Athletics.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .234 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 42 walks.
- Casas will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with three homers over the course of his last games.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 81 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.5% of them.
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.8%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 27.2% of his games this season, Casas has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (12.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this year (40.7%), including five games with multiple runs (6.2%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.231
|AVG
|.236
|.361
|OBP
|.318
|.364
|SLG
|.493
|11
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|10
|12
|RBI
|20
|35/25
|K/BB
|43/17
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.07 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 135 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Medina (2-7) takes the mound for the Athletics in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.34 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, July 7, when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 6.34 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .272 to opposing batters.
