Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Arroyo -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on July 19 at 3:37 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .247 with 15 doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Arroyo has picked up a hit in 29 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 54), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Arroyo has had an RBI in 14 games this year (25.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (37.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.274
|AVG
|.223
|.319
|OBP
|.237
|.452
|SLG
|.319
|11
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|8
|19/5
|K/BB
|23/2
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.01 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 135 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Waldichuk (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 6.66 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.66, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .306 batting average against him.
