The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Athletics.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .242 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Wong has gotten at least one hit in 54.4% of his games this year (37 of 68), with multiple hits 11 times (16.2%).

He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this season (22.1%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 27 games this season (39.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .273 AVG .211 .336 OBP .259 .482 SLG .339 13 XBH 12 5 HR 1 13 RBI 10 36/8 K/BB 45/6 2 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings