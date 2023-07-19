On Wednesday, Jorge Alfaro (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles and two walks) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Cubs.

Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Alfaro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jorge Alfaro At The Plate

Alfaro has four doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .163.

Alfaro has gotten a hit in five of 15 games this year (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Alfaro has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 .182 AVG .222 .308 OBP .222 .364 SLG .222 2 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 2/2 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings