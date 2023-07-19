At the moment the New England Patriots are 19th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England compiled a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, eight Patriots games went over the point total.

New England compiled 314.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 26th in the . On defense, it ranked eighth, allowing 322 yards per game.

Last year the Patriots were 4-4 at home and 4-5 away.

New England won one game as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

The Patriots were 3-3 in the AFC East and 6-6 in the AFC overall.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Also, Stevenson had 69 receptions for 421 yards and one touchdown.

Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

Also, Jones ran for 102 yards and one TD.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 catches for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago for the Chiefs.

In the passing game, DeVante Parker scored three TDs, catching 31 balls for 539 yards (41.5 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Matthew Judon amassed 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, and 15.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2000 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1600 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1600 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2000 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +10000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2800 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +1600

