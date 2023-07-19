Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Rafael Devers (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (90) this season while batting .259 with 45 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Devers has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 19 games this year (21.1%), homering in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has had an RBI in 43 games this season (47.8%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.4%.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.265
|AVG
|.252
|.338
|OBP
|.315
|.470
|SLG
|.577
|22
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|15
|36
|RBI
|37
|33/19
|K/BB
|46/13
|1
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.01 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 135 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.66 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.66, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .306 batting average against him.
