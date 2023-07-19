On Wednesday, Rafael Devers (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers leads Boston in total hits (90) this season while batting .259 with 45 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
  • Devers has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 19 games this year (21.1%), homering in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Devers has had an RBI in 43 games this season (47.8%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.4%.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 43
.265 AVG .252
.338 OBP .315
.470 SLG .577
22 XBH 23
8 HR 15
36 RBI 37
33/19 K/BB 46/13
1 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 6.01 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 135 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.66 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.66, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .306 batting average against him.
