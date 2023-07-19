How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 19
Brent Rooker and Rafael Devers will hit the field when the Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox meet on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Red Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 20th in baseball with 104 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Boston ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .433.
- The Red Sox are fourth in the majors with a .264 batting average.
- Boston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.0 runs per game (481 total).
- The Red Sox are sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 11th in MLB.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- Boston's 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.295).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Bello is looking to build upon a seventh-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Bello will look to build on an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).
- So far he has given up at least one earned run in all of his appearances.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/14/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/15/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Marcus Stroman
|7/16/2023
|Cubs
|W 11-5
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Justin Steele
|7/17/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-0
|Away
|Brennan Bernardino
|Paul Blackburn
|7/18/2023
|Athletics
|L 3-0
|Away
|Joe Jacques
|Luis Medina
|7/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Kodai Senga
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Max Scherzer
|7/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|-
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Charlie Morton
|7/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Spencer Strider
