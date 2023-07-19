Rafael Devers will lead the way for the Boston Red Sox (51-45) on Wednesday, July 19, when they battle Ryan Noda and the Oakland Athletics (26-71) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum at 3:37 PM ET.

The Athletics are +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Red Sox (-225). The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (7-5, 3.14 ERA) vs Ken Waldichuk - OAK (2-6, 6.66 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 22, or 55%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 3-2 (60%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have come away with 26 wins in the 95 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious eight times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Connor Wong 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+195) Yu Chang 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+270) Jorge Alfaro 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

