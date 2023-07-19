Red Sox vs. Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 19
The Boston Red Sox (51-45) will look for Justin Turner to continue a 14-game hitting streak against the Oakland Athletics (26-71) on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (7-5) to the mound, while Ken Waldichuk (2-6) will take the ball for the Athletics.
Red Sox vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (7-5, 3.14 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (2-6, 6.66 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello
- The Red Sox will send Bello (7-5) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.14, a 3.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.198 in 15 games this season.
- He's going for his eighth straight quality start.
- Bello has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ken Waldichuk
- Waldichuk (2-6 with a 6.66 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.66, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
- Waldichuk has collected one quality start this year.
- Waldichuk is looking to pick up his ninth start of five or more innings this season in this game.
- He has made six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Ken Waldichuk vs. Red Sox
- He will face a Red Sox offense that ranks fifth in the league with 481 total runs scored while batting .264 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .433 slugging percentage (sixth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 104 home runs (20th in the league).
- Waldichuk has a 6.75 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP against the Red Sox this season in 1 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .333 batting average over one appearance.
