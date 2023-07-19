Rob Refsnyder -- batting .323 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on July 19 at 3:37 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Refsnyder is batting .271 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 23 walks.

In 26 of 54 games this season (48.1%) Refsnyder has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (20.4%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Refsnyder has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games.

In 16 of 54 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Home Away 25 GP 25 .290 AVG .254 .395 OBP .391 .362 SLG .338 4 XBH 4 0 HR 1 11 RBI 12 19/9 K/BB 17/14 2 SB 4

