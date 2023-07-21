Connor Wong -- hitting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .240 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

Wong has gotten a hit in 37 of 69 games this year (53.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (15.9%).

He has homered in five games this season (7.2%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Wong has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (21.7%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (10.1%).

In 40.6% of his games this year (28 of 69), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .273 AVG .207 .336 OBP .267 .482 SLG .333 13 XBH 12 5 HR 1 13 RBI 10 36/8 K/BB 46/8 2 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings