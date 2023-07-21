On Friday, Jarren Duran (.581 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .312 with 29 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks.

Duran has had a hit in 47 of 75 games this year (62.7%), including multiple hits 22 times (29.3%).

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.7%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).

Duran has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (29.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (9.3%).

He has scored in 24 of 75 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .357 AVG .273 .420 OBP .309 .600 SLG .424 20 XBH 16 3 HR 2 21 RBI 12 28/13 K/BB 42/6 10 SB 7

