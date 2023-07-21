Rafael Devers -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (90) this season while batting .256 with 45 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 78th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

In 61.5% of his games this year (56 of 91), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (30.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 19 games this year (20.9%), homering in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

Devers has an RBI in 43 of 91 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .265 AVG .246 .338 OBP .308 .470 SLG .563 22 XBH 23 8 HR 15 36 RBI 37 33/19 K/BB 47/13 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings