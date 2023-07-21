Friday's game between the Boston Red Sox (51-46) and New York Mets (45-51) squaring off at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on July 21.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Kutter Crawford (4-4, 3.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.20 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 22, or 53.7%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 25-20, a 55.6% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 52.4% chance to win.

Boston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 486.

The Red Sox have a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule