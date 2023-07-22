England vs. Haiti: Women’s World Cup Group D Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 22
Haiti and England will make their 2023 Women's World Cup debuts in a game starting at 5:30 AM ET on Saturday, July 22.
The moneyline odds for England to win this match are -6857, with the draw at +2100 and Haiti at +5567. Bookmakers have set 5 goals as the over/under for this game.
Bet on the result of England vs. Haiti at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
England vs. Haiti Game Info
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 5:30 AM ET
- Location: Brisbane, Australia
- Venue: Suncorp Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Total: 5
- England Moneyline: -6857
- Haiti Moneyline: +5567
England Last World Cup Performance
England reached the semifinals of the previous World Cup, in 2019, and was eliminated by Sweden 2-1. Ellen White was its top scorer at the 2019 World Cup with six goals. Also in 2019, Jill Scott had one goal and one assist.
Haiti Last World Cup Performance
Haiti was not among the 24 teams that played in the 2019 World Cup, as it didn't qualify.
Take your pick for England vs. Haiti on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
England vs. Haiti Recent Performance
- England was 9-3-0 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 36 goals and conceding seven. This year, its record is 3-1-1 against fellow World Cup squads (seven goals scored, four allowed).
- England's last game versus a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squad was a 0-0 draw with Portugal on July 1.
- In 2022, Haiti went 0-0-3 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -12. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 0-0-3 (-4 goal differential).
- Haiti's last game versus a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team was a 2-1 loss to South Korea on July 8.
England Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Mary Earps
|30
|1
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Lucy Bronze
|31
|2
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Niamh Charles
|24
|3
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Keira Walsh
|26
|4
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Alex Greenwood
|29
|5
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Millie Bright
|29
|6
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Lauren James
|21
|7
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Georgia Stanway
|24
|8
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Rachel Daly
|31
|9
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Ella Toone
|23
|10
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Lauren Hemp
|22
|11
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Jordan Nobbs
|30
|12
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Hannah Hampton
|22
|13
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Lotte Wubben-Moy
|24
|14
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Esme Morgan
|22
|15
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Jessica Carter
|25
|16
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Laura Coombs
|32
|17
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Chloe Kelly
|25
|18
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Bethany England
|29
|19
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Katie Zelem
|27
|20
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Ellie Roebuck
|23
|21
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Katie Robinson
|20
|22
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Alessia Russo
|24
|23
|Manchester United WFC (England)
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Haiti Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Kerly Theus
|24
|1
|-
|Chelsea Surpris
|26
|2
|-
|Jennyfer Limage
|25
|3
|-
|Tabita Joseph
|19
|4
|-
|Maudeline Moryl
|20
|5
|-
|Melchie Dumornay
|19
|6
|-
|Batcheba Louis
|26
|7
|-
|Danielle Etienne
|22
|8
|-
|Sherly Jeudy
|24
|9
|-
|Nerilia Mondesir
|24
|10
|-
|Roseline Eloissaint
|24
|11
|-
|Nahomie Ambroise
|19
|12
|-
|Betina Petit-Frere
|19
|13
|-
|Estericove Joseph
|20
|14
|-
|Darlina Joseph
|19
|15
|-
|Milan Pierre Jerome
|21
|16
|-
|Shwendesky Joseph
|25
|17
|-
|Noa Ganthier
|20
|18
|-
|Dayana Pierre-Louis
|19
|19
|-
|Kethna Louis
|26
|20
|-
|Ruthny Mathurin
|22
|21
|-
|Roselord Borgella
|30
|22
|-
|Lara-Sophia Larco
|20
|23
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.