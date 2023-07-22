Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Saturday, Christian Arroyo (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a walk and three RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has 15 doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .247.
- Arroyo has had a hit in 29 of 54 games this year (53.7%), including multiple hits 10 times (18.5%).
- He has gone deep in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Arroyo has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (25.9%), with two or more RBI in five of them (9.3%).
- He has scored a run in 20 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.274
|AVG
|.223
|.319
|OBP
|.237
|.452
|SLG
|.319
|11
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|8
|19/5
|K/BB
|23/2
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets are sending Scherzer (8-3) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 38-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.99, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.