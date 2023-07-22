Saturday's WNBA slate includes Brionna Jones' Connecticut Sun (16-6) hitting the road to meet the Atlanta Dream (12-9) at Gateway Center Arena. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET.

Connecticut's previous game ended in a win over Atlanta 82-71 at home. Natisha Hiedeman (24 PTS, 4 STL, 72.7 FG%, 6-7 from 3PT) and DeWanna Bonner (13 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 30 FG%) led the way for the Sun. Rhyne Howard (22 PTS, 3 STL, 36.8 FG%, 4-9 from 3PT) and Allisha Gray (18 PTS, 7 AST, 41.7 FG%) were the top performers for the Dream.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Sun vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-125 to win)

Sun (-125 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+105 to win)

Dream (+105 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-1.5)

Sun (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ESPN

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sun Season Stats

The Sun are putting up 83.8 points per game this year (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined defensively, allowing just 78.4 points per game (second-best).

Connecticut is averaging 33.8 rebounds per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing 34.5 rebounds per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Sun have been piling up assists in 2023, ranking third-best in the WNBA with 21.1 dimes per contest.

In terms of turnovers, it's been a dominant stretch for Connecticut, who is averaging 12.5 turnovers per game (second-best in WNBA) and forcing 15.4 turnovers per contest (best).

The Sun rank third-best in the WNBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.1%. They rank fifth in the league by making 7.2 three-pointers per contest.

Connecticut is playing well in terms of defending against three-pointers, as it ranks second-best in the league in three-pointers allowed (6.6 per game) and best in three-point percentage allowed (31.6%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Sun Home/Away Splits

So far in 2023, the Sun's offense has been much better at home, where they score 86.5 points per game, compared to on the road, where they put up 81.1 per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they have been worse in home games, where they allow 79.5 points per game, versus on the road, where they allow their opponents to average 77.4 per game.

At home, Connecticut averages 34.7 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to pull down 33.8, while on the road it averages 32.9 per game and allows 35.2.

The Sun average 1.8 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (22 at home, 20.2 on the road). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Connecticut commit fewer turnovers at home (12.3 per game) than on the road (12.6). It has forced more turnovers at home (15.6 per game) than on the road (15.1).

The Sun connect on 1.3 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (6.5). They also shoot a better percentage at home (40.6% in home games compared to 33.6% on the road).

This year, Connecticut averages 6.2 three-pointers allowed at home and 7.1 on the road (while conceding 31.6% shooting from distance both at home and on the road).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have been the moneyline favorite 15 total times this season. They've gone 13-2 in those games.

The Sun have a 13-2 record (winning 86.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Connecticut's record against the spread is 11-10-0.

Against the spread as 1.5-point favorites or more, Connecticut is 9-6.

The Sun have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.