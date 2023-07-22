The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers and his .590 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Fenway Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 90 hits, batting .256 this season with 45 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

In 61.5% of his 91 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

In 19 games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.9%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 47.3% of his games this year, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 44.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .265 AVG .246 .338 OBP .308 .470 SLG .563 22 XBH 23 8 HR 15 36 RBI 37 33/19 K/BB 47/13 1 SB 1

