On Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, the Atlanta Dream (12-9) will attempt to extend a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Connecticut Sun (16-6), airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Dream matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sun vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Sun vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Dream Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-1.5) 168.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-1.5) 168.5 -125 -105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-1.5) 168.5 -125 -105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sun vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Sun have put together an 11-10-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Dream have put together a 12-7-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread nine times this season (9-6 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
  • When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, Atlanta has an ATS record of 8-6.
  • Sun games have gone over the point total 13 out of 21 times this season.
  • A total of 11 Dream games this year have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.