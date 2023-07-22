On Saturday, Triston Casas (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 43 walks.

Casas has had a hit in 44 of 83 games this year (53.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (18.1%).

He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Casas has driven in a run in 22 games this year (26.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.0%).

He has scored in 33 games this season (39.8%), including multiple runs in five games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 44 .231 AVG .234 .361 OBP .319 .364 SLG .483 11 XBH 16 2 HR 10 12 RBI 20 35/25 K/BB 45/18 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings