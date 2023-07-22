Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Saturday, Yu Chang (hitting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang is batting .152 with a double, four home runs and two walks.
- In 31.8% of his games this year (seven of 22), Chang has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (18.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Chang has driven home a run in six games this year (27.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored a run in eight of 22 games so far this year.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.138
|AVG
|.162
|.194
|OBP
|.184
|.345
|SLG
|.351
|2
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|4
|11/1
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 38-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
