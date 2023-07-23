Adam Duvall -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on July 23 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .250 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Duvall has gotten a hit in 22 of 37 games this season (59.5%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (18.9%).

He has homered in six games this season (16.2%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Duvall has had at least one RBI in 43.2% of his games this year (16 of 37), with more than one RBI five times (13.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year (40.5%), including three multi-run games (8.1%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .282 AVG .213 .329 OBP .300 .521 SLG .492 10 XBH 9 3 HR 4 15 RBI 10 24/4 K/BB 23/6 0 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings