Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adam Duvall -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on July 23 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .250 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Duvall has gotten a hit in 22 of 37 games this season (59.5%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (18.9%).
- He has homered in six games this season (16.2%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has had at least one RBI in 43.2% of his games this year (16 of 37), with more than one RBI five times (13.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (40.5%), including three multi-run games (8.1%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.282
|AVG
|.213
|.329
|OBP
|.300
|.521
|SLG
|.492
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|24/4
|K/BB
|23/6
|0
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.39 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets will send Carrasco (3-3) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.35, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
