On Sunday, Connor Wong (hitting .353 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .240 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 38 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 70), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this season (15 of 70), with more than one RBI seven times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 29 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .272 AVG .207 .333 OBP .267 .474 SLG .333 13 XBH 12 5 HR 1 13 RBI 10 39/8 K/BB 46/8 2 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings