On Sunday, Justin Turner (.622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Mets.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .286 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is 36th in slugging.

Turner has gotten a hit in 68 of 95 games this season (71.6%), with more than one hit on 32 occasions (33.7%).

He has hit a home run in 15.8% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.2% of his games this year, Turner has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (15.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 48 of 95 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 46 .306 AVG .262 .362 OBP .345 .469 SLG .488 18 XBH 20 7 HR 9 34 RBI 30 32/14 K/BB 34/21 1 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings