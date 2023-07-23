Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Fenway Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 93 hits, batting .259 this season with 45 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 14th in slugging.
- In 62.4% of his 93 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- In 20.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43 games this season (46.2%), Devers has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (19.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year (41 of 93), with two or more runs 13 times (14.0%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|44
|.271
|AVG
|.246
|.344
|OBP
|.308
|.469
|SLG
|.563
|22
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|15
|36
|RBI
|37
|33/20
|K/BB
|47/13
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 128 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Carrasco (3-3) takes the mound for the Mets in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 5.35 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 5.35 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
