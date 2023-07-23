The New York Mets and Francisco Alvarez take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox, on Sunday at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 18th in baseball with 110 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston's .434 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox rank fourth in the majors with a .263 batting average.

Boston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging five runs per game (498 total).

The Red Sox rank seventh in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.

Red Sox batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.

Boston has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).

The Red Sox average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.296).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brennan Bernardino gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one inning against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Athletics W 7-0 Away Brennan Bernardino Paul Blackburn 7/18/2023 Athletics L 3-0 Away Joe Jacques Luis Medina 7/19/2023 Athletics L 6-5 Away Brayan Bello Ken Waldichuk 7/22/2023 Mets L 5-4 Home Kutter Crawford Kodai Senga 7/22/2023 Mets W 8-6 Home James Paxton Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets - Home Brennan Bernardino Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants - Away James Paxton Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants - Away - Anthony DeSclafani 7/30/2023 Giants - Away Brayan Bello Ross Stripling

