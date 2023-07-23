When the Boston Red Sox (52-47) and New York Mets (46-52) face off at Fenway Park on Sunday, July 23, Brennan Bernardino will get the ball for the Red Sox, while the Mets will send Carlos Carrasco to the mound. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Mets have +120 odds to win. The contest's over/under is set at 10.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Bernardino - BOS (1-0, 2.48 ERA) vs Carrasco - NYM (3-3, 5.35 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 23, or 54.8%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 9-9 record (winning 50% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox went 6-3 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have been victorious in 10, or 30.3%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Mets have won all of their six games in which they were named as at least a +120 moneyline underdog.

The Mets have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Triston Casas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Justin Turner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+120) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+100)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +5000 - 5th

