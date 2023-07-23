There are two contests on today's WNBA schedule, including the Phoenix Mercury taking on the Washington Mystics.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The Washington Mystics play the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury take to the home court of the Mystics on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • WAS Record: 11-10
  • PHO Record: 6-15
  • WAS Stats: 81.3 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 79.6 Opp. PPG (third)
  • PHO Stats: 76.7 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

  • WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (13.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.7 APG)
  • PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (18.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 1.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -4.5
  • WAS Odds to Win: -186
  • PHO Odds to Win: +151
  • Total: 156.5 points

The New York Liberty face the Indiana Fever

The Fever go on the road to face the Liberty on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • NYL Record: 15-5
  • IND Record: 6-15
  • NYL Stats: 88.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)
  • IND Stats: 82.1 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.5 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

  • NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 3.8 APG)
  • IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -11.5
  • NYL Odds to Win: -855
  • IND Odds to Win: +561
  • Total: 170.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.