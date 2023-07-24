Today's MLB lineup features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

We have everything you need regarding how to watch today's MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Detroit Tigers (45-54) play host to the San Francisco Giants (54-46)

The Giants will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Monday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.230 AVG, 15 HR, 53 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.230 AVG, 15 HR, 53 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.275 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

DET Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -139 +118 8.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (53-46) face the Baltimore Orioles (61-38)

The Orioles will take to the field at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.304 AVG, 9 HR, 36 RBI)

Bryson Stott (.304 AVG, 9 HR, 36 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.269 AVG, 13 HR, 43 RBI)

PHI Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -129 +109 9.5

The Washington Nationals (41-58) play the Colorado Rockies (39-60)

The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.295 AVG, 16 HR, 54 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.295 AVG, 16 HR, 54 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.252 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)

WSH Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -137 +117 9

The Cleveland Guardians (49-50) play host to the Kansas City Royals (28-73)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.288 AVG, 14 HR, 56 RBI)

José Ramírez (.288 AVG, 14 HR, 56 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.253 AVG, 16 HR, 51 RBI)

CLE Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -196 +165 8.5

The Minnesota Twins (53-48) take on the Seattle Mariners (50-49)

The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Target Field versus the Twins on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.232 AVG, 12 HR, 44 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.232 AVG, 12 HR, 44 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.244 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)

SEA Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -118 -102 8

The Houston Astros (56-44) play host to the Texas Rangers (59-41)

The Rangers will hit the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.302 AVG, 17 HR, 68 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.302 AVG, 17 HR, 68 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.271 AVG, 14 HR, 61 RBI)

TEX Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -114 -106 9

The Milwaukee Brewers (55-45) take on the Cincinnati Reds (55-46)

The Reds will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.286 AVG, 14 HR, 54 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.286 AVG, 14 HR, 54 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.277 AVG, 14 HR, 55 RBI)

MIL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -115 -105 9

The San Diego Padres (48-52) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (43-56)

The Pirates hope to get a road victory at PETCO Park against the Padres on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.265 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI)

Juan Soto (.265 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.259 AVG, 10 HR, 46 RBI)

SD Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -256 +210 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (54-46) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (44-56)

The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.287 AVG, 21 HR, 54 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.287 AVG, 21 HR, 54 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.291 AVG, 21 HR, 76 RBI)

The Los Angeles Dodgers (57-41) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (55-45)

The Blue Jays will hit the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.333 AVG, 20 HR, 70 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.333 AVG, 20 HR, 70 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.271 AVG, 17 HR, 64 RBI)

LAD Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -130 +110 9.5

