Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Braves - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time in action, take on Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Mets.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .257.
- Duvall has gotten a hit in 23 of 38 games this season (60.5%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (21.1%).
- He has gone deep in six games this season (15.8%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 17 games this year (44.7%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.1% of his games this season (16 of 38), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.293
|AVG
|.213
|.337
|OBP
|.300
|.533
|SLG
|.492
|11
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|10
|25/4
|K/BB
|23/6
|1
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 104 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Braves will send Morton (10-7) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.36 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.36), 51st in WHIP (1.368), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
