The Dallas Wings (13-9) will host Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun (17-6) at College Park Center on Tuesday, July 25. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Dallas picked up a 98-84 win against Los Angeles. The Wings were led by Natasha Howard, who finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, while Satou Sabally added 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Connecticut enters this matchup having won against Atlanta in their last game 86-78. They were led by DeWanna Bonner (20 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 35.3 FG%) and Thomas (15 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST, 55.6 FG%).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Wings vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-160 to win)

Wings (-160 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+135 to win)

Sun (+135 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-3.5)

Wings (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sun Season Stats

On offense, the Sun are the fifth-ranked team in the WNBA (83.9 points per game). On defense, they are second-best (78.4 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Connecticut is eighth in the WNBA in rebounds (34.0 per game). It is seventh in rebounds allowed (34.7 per game).

The Sun are third-best in the league in assists (21.1 per game) in 2023.

In 2023, Connecticut is second-best in the WNBA in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and best in turnovers forced (15.1).

In 2023 the Sun are fifth in the league in 3-point makes (7.2 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (36.7%).

In 2023 Connecticut is second-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (6.6 per game) and best in defensive 3-point percentage (31.1%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Sun Home/Away Splits

The Sun score 86.5 points per game at home, 5.0 more than away (81.5). On defense they allow 79.5 per game, 2.1 more than away (77.4).

At home Connecticut grabs 34.7 rebounds per game, 1.3 more than on the road (33.4). It concedes 33.8 rebounds per game at home, 1.6 fewer than away (35.4).

At home the Sun are averaging 22.0 assists per game, 1.7 more than away (20.3).

At home, Connecticut commits 12.3 turnovers per game, 0.4 fewer than away (12.7). The team forces 15.6 turnovers per game at home, 1.0 more than on the road (14.6).

This season the Sun are sinking more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.6). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.6%) than away (33.2%).

Connecticut allows fewer 3-pointers per game at home (6.2) than on the road (7.0), but concede a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than away (30.8%).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Sun have been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.

The Sun have a record of 2-4 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

Connecticut has covered the spread 12 times in 22 games.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Connecticut has two wins ATS (2-4).

The Sun have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.