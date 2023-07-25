Connor Wong and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (102 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton on July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Mets.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)



Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .249 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 54.9% of his games this season (39 of 71), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wong has had an RBI in 15 games this season (21.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 42.3% of his games this year (30 of 71), with two or more runs six times (8.5%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 35
.288 AVG .207
.346 OBP .267
.483 SLG .333
13 XBH 12
5 HR 1
13 RBI 10
39/8 K/BB 46/8
3 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Morton (10-7) takes the mound for the Braves in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.36 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 39-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.36), 51st in WHIP (1.368), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers.
