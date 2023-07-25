Connor Wong and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (102 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton on July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Mets.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .249 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

In 54.9% of his games this season (39 of 71), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has had an RBI in 15 games this season (21.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 42.3% of his games this year (30 of 71), with two or more runs six times (8.5%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .288 AVG .207 .346 OBP .267 .483 SLG .333 13 XBH 12 5 HR 1 13 RBI 10 39/8 K/BB 46/8 3 SB 1

