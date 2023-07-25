Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Tuesday at Fenway Park against Charlie Morton, who gets the start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

The Braves are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+120). A 10.5-run total has been set in this game.

Red Sox vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -145 +120 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Red Sox were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

When it comes to the total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

The Red Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (51%) in those contests.

Boston is 14-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 51 of its 98 games with a total this season.

In nine games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 3-6-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-23 25-24 21-15 32-31 36-35 17-11

