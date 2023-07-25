Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take on the Boston Red Sox and starter Brayan Bello on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 111 home runs.

Boston is sixth in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .265 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 504 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

Boston has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Boston has pitched to a 4.33 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.293 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Bello (7-6) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

He has nine quality starts in 16 chances this season.

In 16 starts this season, Bello has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Athletics L 3-0 Away Joe Jacques Luis Medina 7/19/2023 Athletics L 6-5 Away Brayan Bello Ken Waldichuk 7/22/2023 Mets L 5-4 Home Kutter Crawford Kodai Senga 7/22/2023 Mets W 8-6 Home James Paxton Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets W 6-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants - Away Kutter Crawford Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants - Away James Paxton Anthony DeSclafani 7/30/2023 Giants - Away Brayan Bello Ross Stripling 7/31/2023 Mariners - Away Brayan Bello George Kirby

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.