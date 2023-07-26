Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Braves - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Wong -- hitting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on July 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .249 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
- In 55.6% of his games this season (40 of 72), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In five games this season, he has gone deep (6.9%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Wong has driven home a run in 15 games this season (20.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 41.7% of his games this year (30 of 72), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.287
|AVG
|.207
|.343
|OBP
|.267
|.475
|SLG
|.333
|13
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|10
|41/8
|K/BB
|46/8
|3
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider (11-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.86), 13th in WHIP (1.089), and first in K/9 (14.6).
