Rafael Devers and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Atlanta Braves and Spencer Strider on July 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 97 hits, batting .264 this season with 46 extra-base hits.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Devers enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.

Devers has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.

In 20 games this year, he has homered (21.1%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).

Devers has had an RBI in 45 games this season (47.4%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (18.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 43 games this year (45.3%), including 13 multi-run games (13.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 44 .280 AVG .246 .353 OBP .308 .485 SLG .563 23 XBH 23 9 HR 15 38 RBI 37 35/21 K/BB 47/13 1 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings