Red Sox vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 26
Wednesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (54-47) and Atlanta Braves (64-35) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on July 26.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (11-3) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (7-6) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored twice and won each contest.
- When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The last 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (51.9%) in those games.
- Boston has a win-loss record of 5-3 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Boston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (511 total, 5.1 per game).
- Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|@ Athletics
|L 6-5
|Brayan Bello vs Ken Waldichuk
|July 22
|Mets
|L 5-4
|Kutter Crawford vs Kodai Senga
|July 22
|Mets
|W 8-6
|James Paxton vs Max Scherzer
|July 23
|Mets
|W 6-1
|Brennan Bernardino vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 25
|Braves
|W 7-1
|John Schreiber vs Charlie Morton
|July 26
|Braves
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Spencer Strider
|July 28
|@ Giants
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Logan Webb
|July 29
|@ Giants
|-
|James Paxton vs Anthony DeSclafani
|July 30
|@ Giants
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Ross Stripling
|July 31
|@ Mariners
|-
|Brayan Bello vs George Kirby
|August 1
|@ Mariners
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Bryce Miller
