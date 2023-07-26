How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox will play on Wednesday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Justin Turner -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.
Red Sox vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 112 home runs.
- Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .436 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox's .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Boston has scored 511 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.294 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (7-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up six earned runs while allowing five hits.
- He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.
- Bello has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 16 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/19/2023
|Athletics
|L 6-5
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|L 5-4
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Kodai Senga
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|W 8-6
|Home
|James Paxton
|Max Scherzer
|7/23/2023
|Mets
|W 6-1
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/25/2023
|Braves
|W 7-1
|Home
|John Schreiber
|Charlie Morton
|7/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Spencer Strider
|7/28/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Logan Webb
|7/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Anthony DeSclafani
|7/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Ross Stripling
|7/31/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|George Kirby
|8/1/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Bryce Miller
