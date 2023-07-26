Ronald Acuna Jr. and Justin Turner are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Atlanta Braves and the Boston Red Sox play at Fenway Park on Wednesday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Braves Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Turner Stats

Turner has 23 doubles, 16 home runs, 38 walks and 64 RBI (106 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a .286/.358/.478 slash line so far this season.

Turner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 23 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 97 hits with 22 doubles, 24 home runs, 34 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .264/.333/.520 slash line so far this season.

Devers heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Strider Stats

Spencer Strider (11-3) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 21st start of the season.

He has 11 quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 24-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 30th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 13th, and 14.6 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 6.0 4 4 4 13 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 6.0 8 5 5 10 0 at Rays Jul. 8 6.1 4 0 0 11 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 6.2 6 3 2 9 1 vs. Twins Jun. 26 7.0 3 1 1 10 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 50 walks and 58 RBI (131 total hits). He's also swiped 48 bases.

He's slashing .328/.407/.571 so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 2 at Brewers Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Brewers Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Brewers Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has recorded 96 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .254/.361/.569 slash line on the year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0

