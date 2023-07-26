On Wednesday, Yu Chang (.294 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Braves.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang has two doubles, five home runs and three walks while batting .179.

Chang is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Chang has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In five games this season, he has hit a home run (19.2%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 38.5% of his games this year, Chang has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 26 games so far this season.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 .195 AVG .162 .267 OBP .184 .439 SLG .351 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 13 RBI 4 16/2 K/BB 10/1 2 SB 1

