Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Giants - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Friday, Adam Duvall (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Braves.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .259 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks.
- In 62.5% of his games this season (25 of 40), Duvall has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 17.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has an RBI in 18 of 40 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 17 of 40 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|.293
|AVG
|.213
|.348
|OBP
|.300
|.549
|SLG
|.492
|12
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|10
|28/6
|K/BB
|23/6
|1
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw 1 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 28th, 1.124 WHIP ranks 19th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
