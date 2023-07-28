The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.158 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is hitting .271 with 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.

Verdugo has had a hit in 60 of 89 games this season (67.4%), including multiple hits 30 times (33.7%).

He has gone deep in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 89), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 28 games this season (31.5%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season (50.6%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 41 .311 AVG .224 .384 OBP .297 .508 SLG .333 26 XBH 12 5 HR 2 22 RBI 17 29/19 K/BB 28/16 2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings