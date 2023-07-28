Elvina Kalieva's round of 32 match in the Livesport Prague Open 2021 will be versus Linda Noskova. Kalieva is +4000 to win this tournament at Tennis Club Sparta Praha.

Kalieva at the 2023 Livesport Prague Open 2021

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 6

July 28 - August 6 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Kalieva's Next Match

Kalieva will meet Noskova in the round of 32 on Tuesday, August 1 at 5:00 AM ET, after getting past Tayisiya Morderger 6-2, 6-3 in the qualification final.

Kalieva is listed at +375 to win her next matchup against Noskova.

Kalieva Stats

Kalieva defeated Morderger 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday in the qualifying round.

In five tournaments over the past year, Kalieva is yet to win a title, and her overall record is 3-5.

Kalieva has a record of 2-3 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

In her eight matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Kalieva has averaged 18.6 games.

On hard courts, Kalieva has played five matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 20.8 games per match while winning 49.0% of games.

Over the past year, Kalieva has been victorious in 12.5% of her return games and 28.6% of her service games.

Kalieva has claimed 50% of her service games on hard courts and 11.1% of her return games over the past 12 months.

