Friday's game between the San Francisco Giants (56-47) and the Boston Red Sox (55-47) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Giants taking home the win. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET on July 28.

The Giants will look to Logan Webb (8-8) versus the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford (4-5).

Red Sox vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Red Sox vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Red Sox have a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Red Sox's previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 28, or 52.8%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston has a mark of 15-8 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (516 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.28 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule